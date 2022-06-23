TRH Financial LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 586,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,366 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

