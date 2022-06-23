Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

