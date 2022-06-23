Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TNP opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

