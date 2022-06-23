Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $90.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE TNP opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
