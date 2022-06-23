TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $103.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 547354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.27).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.71.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In other TwentyFour Income Fund news, insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($26,212.64).

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.