UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.