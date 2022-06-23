United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.55.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day moving average of $316.84. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $233.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

