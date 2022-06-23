Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

