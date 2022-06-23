Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.41.
VALE opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
About Vale (Get Rating)
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.