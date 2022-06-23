Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.41.

VALE opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

