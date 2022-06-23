Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,788 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,832,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

