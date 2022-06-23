Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 80,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 457,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 699,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

