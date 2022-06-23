Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.