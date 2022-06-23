Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after buying an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

