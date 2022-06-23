Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after acquiring an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after acquiring an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $145.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $138.25 and a 12-month high of $167.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

