Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The offshore driller reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

