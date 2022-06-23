Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $32,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.11.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

