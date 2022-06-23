Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTR. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock worth $6,481,975 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

