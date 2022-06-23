Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,288 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

