Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

