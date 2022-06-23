Veriti Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,308.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2,604.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

