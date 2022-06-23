Veriti Management LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $288.83 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

