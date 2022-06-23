Veriti Management LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after buying an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after buying an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.16 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

