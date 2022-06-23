Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.62 and its 200 day moving average is $334.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

