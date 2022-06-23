Veriti Management LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.