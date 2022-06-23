Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIX by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 235,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,973,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

