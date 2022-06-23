Veriti Management LLC Purchases 4,665 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

