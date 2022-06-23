Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

DLR stock opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.