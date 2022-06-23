Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 39,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.