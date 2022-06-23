Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

