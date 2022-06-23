Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,072,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 238,346 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.