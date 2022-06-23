Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
VRCA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
