VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.95.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

