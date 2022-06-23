Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

