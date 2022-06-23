Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

