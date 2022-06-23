Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $193.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

