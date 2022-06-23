Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 320,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

