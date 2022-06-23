VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,541 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $29,826,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 38.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $219,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 27.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

