Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $28.10 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 326.16%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

