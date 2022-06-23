Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WBA opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 80,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 64,045 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 137,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

