Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

