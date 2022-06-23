WeWork (NYSE:WE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WE. Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WE stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WeWork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

