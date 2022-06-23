Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Down 1.7%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 171 ($2.09). 425,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 798,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.13).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 290 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.77. The stock has a market cap of £443.98 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

