Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

