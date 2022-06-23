Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

