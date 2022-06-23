Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 5,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

