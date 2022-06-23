Workday’s (WDAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.
WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.00.
NYSE WDAY opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.41. Workday has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
