Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after acquiring an additional 200,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after acquiring an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after acquiring an additional 940,807 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

