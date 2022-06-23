XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.34) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.30).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS stock opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.88 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($1.88). The firm has a market cap of £278.80 million and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.71.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.