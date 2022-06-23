Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $196,317,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.93. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.