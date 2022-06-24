124,459 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $157,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $523,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $133.29 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

