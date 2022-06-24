1,349 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 441.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

